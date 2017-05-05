Prime Minister (PM) Nawaz Sharif on Friday said that obstacles have always been created in the way of the government that gets the mandate of the people.

Addressing an event related to the Neelum-Jhelum power project, the prime minister took shots at his political opponents and warned them of defeat in next year's polls.

"Those who took part in the protests were exposed in Islamabad," he said. "In 2018, the politics of sit-in protests will be routed."

The premier expressed at the occasion that the journey of progress and development will pursue despite the hurdles being created by the opponents.

Nawaz Sharif professed that the major challenges faced by the country are due to the negligence shown by the past governments.

He also claimed during his speech that PML-N will win the next general elections and that the reason behind their victory would be their performance. He also exclaimed that those who are indulged in the politics of sit-ins will also be exposed in the upcoming elections.

Nawaz Sharif said that opposition parties were being recognised for the politics of abuse and allegations. He urged his opponents to open their eyes and gauge the progress Pakistan was going through. "It is no easy task to cut tunnels through lofty mountains," he said.

Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif professed that Neelam-Jhelum project will produce 969 megawatt of electricity. He revealed that the country was facing the worst form of load shedding when they came into power.

He expressed that there do exist some elements that are continuously criticising the government and that they are creating obstructions in the path of progress and development of the country.

The prime minister also claimed that the government has successfully addressed all the challenges effectively and that the country had been put on the path of development and progress.

Nawaz Sharif also revealed at the occasion that the country will get rid of the load shedding with the completion of the power projects by next year. He revealed that the hydel, coal, solar and wind power projects have also been initiated in order to meet the energy demand of the country.

He also revealed that as many as 10,000 megawatt will be added to the national grid by the next year.

The prime minister expressed that various energy projects have also been started under China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).