ISLAMABAD - Minister of State for Information, Broadcasting and National Heritage Marriyum Aurangzeb has lashed out at the PTI leaders for their rowdyism and the attempt to gatecrash into Press Information Department for the second time to hold a press conference by flouting rules and regulations, which she said was a well thought out strategy to put pressure on the government institutions.

Talking to a private news channel, the minister said the very fact that the PTI made yet another attempt to trespass into an official building notwithstanding the fact that it had been clearly told previously that the rules did not allow holding of press conferences at the PID press center by political parties, as the facility was exclusively meant to be used by the government officials and the ministers, clearly indicated a well-entrenched culture in the party to flout the law.

Marriyum said there were laws in the country which will have to be followed by PTI and it could not be allowed to have its way by violating the laws.

She said that PTI had become irrelevant to the political landscape of the country therefore the acolytes of Imran, emulating their leader were trying to create such scenes to attract media attention and use that forum to malign and denigrate its political opponents, particularly Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and his family.

She said that even today Naeemul Haq made yet another clumsy effort to accuse Maryam Nawaz of involvement in the Dawn Leaks.

Marriyum said that shouting at the pitch of their voices, hurling abuses and invectives and throwing unwarranted flak at the government by the PTI stalwarts had become the hallmark of their politics which they were employing to pressurize the government and state institutions. She said that those antics would not yield desired the results.