LAHORE: Pakistan Nursing Council (PNC) has withdrawn the decision of veil ban during job hours and a notification has been issued in this regard.

According to the latest notification, “wearing a veil is an individual act of every woman. Female nurses are only bound to wear white shalwar kameez and duppta, while male nurses will wear white pant shirt.”

Earlier PNC had put a ban on wearing veil during duty hours related to security reasons.