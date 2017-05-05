MUMBAI: According to reports. Pakistan International Airlines may suspend flights to Mumbai from next week.

PIA has two flights a week between Mumbai and Karachi. It is the only airline flying between the two countries as no Indian airline flies to Pakistan.

PIA also operates flights from Karachi and Lahore to Delhi.

The airlines had cut down its flights because of poor traffic amid increasing strain between the two countries over the past year.

Recently relations between India and Pakistan have taken a sharp plunge after New Delhi claimed that two soldiers were killed and mutilated in Jammu and Kashmir earlier this week, at the Line of Control.

Indian Army says it will respond to the barbaric act at a "time and place of its choosing" as it believes that Pakistan had killed the soldiers.

Pakistan Army rejected Indian claim of ceasefire violation on Line of Control and mutilating bodies of two soldiers, saying it was a highly professional force that could never disrespect even enemy soldiers.

Even so, reports suggest that PIA's decision is economically motivated and has little to do with Indo-Pak political tensions.