CHAKWAL - Chairman Defence Production Senate Committee Lt-Gen (retd) Abdul Qayyum said on Thursday that both the government and the army showed some haste in reacting over some pressing issues and the prime minister and the army chief will likely have a meeting to discuss the situation stemmed from some “misunderstanding”.

“Confrontation among govt institutions is not in the interest of the country. Both sides have shown responsibility and it is likely that a meeting between the prime minister and army chief would be held shortly to resolve some issues amicably,” he said while talking to the media after attending a prize distribution ceremony at the Government College of Technology Thoha Bahadur.

Five students of the college, who had secured top positions in the technical education board examination, were awarded special prizes. The position-holders were Ziaur Rehman, Suleman Munir, Tashfeen Abid, Sheraz Ahmad and Bilal Hussain.

Gen (retd) Qayyum said that the CEPEC project was a game-changer and after its completion, Pakistan would emerge as a major country with a strong economy.

While addressing the function, Gen (retd) Qayyum said the youth must be equipped with technical education as those nations would progress in the future who will lead in science, computer and technology.

Founder of Chakwal Chamber of Commerce, Qazi M. Akbar, President Chakwal Chamber of Commerce Khurram Kamran and members of the faculty and a large number of students attended the function.

TEVTA District Manager Engr Iqbal Atif said that technicians and engineers were required for the CEPEC project and the students’ strength has reached 800 since classes were started in the college in September 2015.

Principal of the College Sheikh Muhammad Arif said that new machinery and equipment would be installed in laboratories in the next few days.