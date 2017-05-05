Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif on Friday strongly condemned the incident of firing by Afghan Border Police (ABP) targeting FC personnel detailed for security of Population Census team at Pakistan-Afghanistan border.

In a statement, the prime minister expressed his profound grief over the loss of precious human lives and injuries caused to the civilians and personnel of Law Enforcement Agencies (LEA).

Terming the incident as most unfortunate, Nawaz said, “Recurring of such incidents is contrary to our efforts for achieving peace and stability in the region.”

The PM further said that, “It is the responsibility of Afghan government to ensure that such incidents are permanently stopped.”

The premier extended his heartfelt condolences and sympathies with the affected families and directed the concerned authorities for treatment of the injured.

Meanwhile, Interior Minister Ch Nisar Ali Khan has also strongly condemned firing incident by Afghan Border Police targeting FC personnel who were detailed for security of Population Census team at Pakistan-Afghan border.

The interior minister expressed his heartfelt condolences and sympathies with the bereaved families and prayed for early recovery of the injured.