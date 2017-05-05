Awami Muslim League Chief Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed while dubbing Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif a stubborn child stressed that a tussle between Military and Civil institutions is inappropriate.

While speaking to media personnel outside Parliament House earlier today, AML Chief stressed that scared Premier Nawaz Sharif has launched his Electoral campaign since the major opposition Parties are demanding resignation from the Prime Minister after the decision of Panama Case.

The seasoned politician termed the ANP and JUI program on PM resignation a win-win program. He said that Nawaz Sharif has to now go home only because he feels his political future is sinking now.