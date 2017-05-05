ISLAMABAD - Pakistan People’s Party’s Senator Rubina Khalid Thursday said that the Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf was protecting a killer.

Senator Rubina Khalid said that PTI government in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was protecting PTI councilor Arif Khan who is the main culprit in the murder of Abdul Wali Khan University (AWKUM)’s student Mashal Khan.

In a statement, she said claims of providing justice to the people by PTI leader Imran Khan proved to be hollow and false She said that police in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa had not been made apolitical rather it has become powerless and due to this reason it could not arrest the PTI councilor. “Arif was seen in the video inciting the mob to kill Mashal Khan,” she said. Senator Khalid said that PTI was abusing power just to save a murderer.