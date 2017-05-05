The Supreme Court on Friday formed a Joint Investigation Team (JIT) to probe Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif’s family in Panama Leaks case.

The team comprises of six members including one each from National Accountability Bureau (NAB), State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) and military among others.

Wajid Zia of Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) will be leading the probe while the members namely are Amir Aziz, official of the State Bank, Bilal Rasool of Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) among others.

The joint team will be provided with a secretariat in Federal Judicial Academy.

The probe team would file a report to the apex court within two months after holding the premier and his family accountable for 13 questions raised by the top court during the trial that ran for almost four months.

Supreme Court had earlier released verdict in Panama Leaks case on April 20 after it was reserved on February 23 by a larger bench of five judges.

Panama Papers had published a leak of documents belonging to Mossack Fonseca, a law firm in April 2016 creating uproar in Pakistan among other countries. The leak was studied by International Consortium of Investigative Journalists and stated names of incumbent as well as former leaders of the world who owned shell companies.

Opposition parties in Pakistan saw offshore companies owned by daughter and two sons of PM Nawaz as means to either stash wealth in foreign accounts or purchase assets abroad.

The top court took up the case in October last year on petitions filed by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, Awami Muslim League and Jamaat-e-Islami and reserved the verdict in February after conducting hearings on daily basis.