Senior officer of information group Sheraz Latif assumed charge as Director General (DG) Radio Pakistan here on Friday.

Before his appointment as DG PBC, he was holding the post of director general information service academy.

During his illustrious career spanning over thirty-one years in media management, he also served as chairman Pakistan academy of letters, managing director APP and director general directorate of electronic media and publicity.

On arrival, the new director general was given briefing on outreach of transmission of Radio Pakistan and plans to further strengthen it.

Talking to staff members and union representatives, Sheraz Latif said we shall work together to make Radio Pakistan a vibrant media organisation.