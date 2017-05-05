At least two people died and four others were injured in hand grenade blast inside a house here on Friday.

Police said that children while playing outside their residence in Varri area of district Lower Dir found a hand grenade.

The children thinking it to be a toy took the grenade to their house and it exploded while playing.

Two people died in the grenade blast and four others present near the scene were critically injured.

The bodies and injured were shifted to District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital for medico-legal formalities.

The police after registering a case into the incident have started an investigation.