UN Secretary General António Guterres has lauded Pakistan for hosting millions of Afghan refugees for about four decades. United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has expressed his appreciation for Pakistan's role at the UN.

He was addressing a dinner hosted by Pakistan Permanent Representative to the UN, Dr. Maleeha Lodhi in his honour.

The Secretary General lauded Pakistan for hosting millions of Afghan refugees for about four decades. He said he looks forward to visiting Pakistan.

The dinner was attended by ambassadors from important countries representing all regions.