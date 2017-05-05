In a new stratagem adopted by the enemies to malign Pakistan, efforts have been made to threaten Pakistani nationals abroad while misusing the contact numbers of the country’s embassy.

According to details, Pakistanis residing in foreign countries are receiving terrorizing calls from the telephone numbers of Pakistani embassies located in their respective country. The unidentified callers have been threatening the Pakistani immigrants that they will be given in police custody if they fail to pay extortion money to them.

They are misusing numbers and spreading a new kind of terror nationwide. This can bring Pakistan not only a baleful image worldwide but show as an unfriendly nation to work with.

While taking notice of the incidents, the Pakistani embassies around the world have issued notices and advisories directing their nationals not to fulfill the extortion demand made by any person. The advisory has asked the people to immediately inform their relevant embassy in case of receiving any such call.