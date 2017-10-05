SHEIKHUPURA:- Seven people sustained burn injuries two of them seriously after a gas cylinder exploded in Kot Abdul Malik locality here on Wednesday. The LPG cylinder was kept in a shop owned by one Irfan which burst with a bang. As a result, shop owner Irfan, Baber, Shahid, Adnan and two others standing outside the shop suffered injuries. Two others namely Baber and Adnan who sustained critical wounds were shifted to a Lahore hospital. Factory area police are looking into the matter.