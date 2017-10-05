RAHIM YAR KHAN-The Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) has summoned the principal of Sheikh Zayed Medical College Hospital (SZMCH) today on the charge of irregularities in appointments.

A citizen of Rahim Yar Khan Chaudhary Naeem had filed an application with the office of ACE Punjab director general and ACE Bahawalpur director and alleged that irregularities were in progress in the name of appointments.

In his complaint, he also mentioned that all the appointments were being made by violating the merit policy and by getting bribe as blue-eyed persons were being oblidged.

The practice was affecting the eligible candidates who were on the merit, he said. The complainant nominated the SZMCH principal, MS and director finance and some other officials responsible for the alleged corruption. The ACE officials summoned the SZMCH principal through letter No 2232, complaint No U-758/17 RYK under to give his version with record in the office of Assistant Director ACE Ghaffar Ali on Wednesday. SZMCH focal person M Illyas said that he would comment on the issue after contacting his high ups.