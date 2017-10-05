MIRPUR (AJK) - The Azad Jammu and Kashmir Cabinet vehemently condemned the frequent incidents of unprovoked firing by the Indian troops on the Line of Control in AJK.

The AJK Cabinet met with Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan in the chair. The meeting accorded approval of various important decisions. He said that the brave martyrs of Kashmir will be buried with flags of Pakistan and Kashmir; AJK police will also pay tribute to them, according to an official statement issued by the AJK government on Wednesday.

The AJK prime minister directed to inform all district administration that in future, all martyrs of Indian firing along LOC will be buried with military honour and pride; national and state flags should be hoisted near their graves. He said, “We praise our civilians because they performed their duties, remained firm on their places and face Indian atrocities on daily basis. Government of AJK is utilising all of its resources to facilitate civilians living along LOC.” The cabinet also passed a resolution in which they thanked Chief Minister Punjab Shebaz Mian Shehbaz Sharif for the provision of Rs.1.5 billion as scholarship for Kashmiri students. The PM said that CM Punjab initiative for enhancement of education system in AJK is appreciable. He said that CM Punjab as per vision of Mian Nawaz Sharif collaborating and coordinating with AJK government.

He said,”We are thankful to Punjab government for the provision of loans for Youth beside scholarships.” PM Raja farooq Haider Khan also appreciated the endeavors of Federal government for scoping the distribution of laptop scheme till AJK.

Meanwhile on Thursday, PM AJK and Minister for Information Mushtaq Minhas expressed their condolences on the martyrdom of civilians in district Haveli and other areas near LOC. PM AJK condemned the ceasefire violations by Indian occupied forces and demanded United Nations to take immediate notice.

However, he directed the civil administrations to provide all necessary medical aid to the injured ones.