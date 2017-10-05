Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari today issued orders to arrest the culprits involved in recent spate of knife attacks on women in Karachi.

According to the details, PPP chairman directed the concerned authorities to arrest the knife attackers who injured at least 13 women in city.

Bilawal said, "PPP will not tolerate such attacks on innocent women. These terrorists are challenging our nation by attacking our women."

He said that the attackers do not deserve to be treated with mercy.

“Every mother and sister in Pakistan is a Benazir Bhutto, and their protection is obligatory upon us,” he asserted.

He further said that the attackers should be handed exemplary punishment, otherwise fingers will be raised.