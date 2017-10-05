HAFIZABAD-The children of deceased employees of Education Department have criticised the non-serious attitude of the authorities for not providing employment to them according to the departmental rules.

They said that the officials concerned were indulging in delaying tactics on one pretext or the other and they are being forced to go from pillar to post but to no avail. They have called upon the Commissioner Gujranwala division to direct the authorities to provide employment to the orphan children of ex-employees of the department.

ARREST: A human trafficker of Hafizabad was arrested by the FIA team from Jharianwala village. The victim Adeel Bashir of Gujrat told the FIA that Ashraf had extorted Rs 7 lakh from him for providing him recruitment in a foreign country but he failed to fulfill his promise and despite his repeated requests, he is dillydallying with his tactics and refused to return his amount. Thereupon, th eFIA team headed by Inspector Sajjad Bajwa raided Jharianwala village and arrested the accused Muhammad Ashraf.

It is pertinent to mention here that scores of influential fraudulent are extorting huge amounts from unemployed youth with the promise to send them to UAE and Saudi Arabia but they usurp the huge amount of unemployed youth, who have called upon the FIA to thoroughly investigate and unearth such traffickers.

Meanwhile, Asghar Ali Awan of Kariala, Ghulam Rasool and Sultan Mahmood of Mohallah Misri Khan have been booked by the city police on the charge of fraudulently extorting Rs9,38,000 from a local traders Rana Saleem Akhtar to transfer 3 kanal plot. The police have arrested Ghulam Rasool while the other accused went under ground. The police are raiding different places to arrest the other accused.

ROAD ACCIDENT: One person was killed on-the-spot while two others seriously injured on Pindi Bhattian road near Peelo village.

According to rescue sources, Arif Hussain along with his two friends Akram and Basharat was on way to Pindi Bhattin on a bike and when reached near Peelo a truck No. FDE-1782 hit the 2-wheeler as a result of which Arif Hussain died before any medical aid could be made available to him. The injured Basharat and Muhammad Akram and the dead body have been shifted to the DHQ HOSPITAL. The police have registered a case against the truck driver who managed the good escape after the incident.