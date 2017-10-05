The dreadful dengue fever claimed life of another patient on Thursday as the toll due to the mosquito-borne disease in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has climbed to 44.

Meanwhile, according to Dengue Response Unit (DRU), tests of 1543 people were conducted of which 390 more people were diagnosed with dengue in the province, the majority of them in the provincial capital.

The latest victim of dengue virus, Niaz Ali who expired at Khyber Teaching Hospital (KTH) was a resident of Peshawar’s Tehkal locality where the virus was first reported in July this year and claimed a number of lives, besides infecting thousands of others.

According to the DRU, presently 305 dengue patients were being treated in the hospitals.