PESHAWAR:- The dengue fever took another life in the provincial metropolis on Wednesday, taking the death toll from the virus to 43 in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa so far. Mira Khan, 80, resident of Arbab Road, had been brought to Khyber Teaching Hospital on September 30 after being bitten by dengue mosquito. However, he died at the hospital on Wednesday. In its fresh report, the Dengue Response Unit Peshawar said that a total of 1,651 people were tested for dengue virus at the three major hospitals in Peshawar.–Staff Reporter

Of them, 321 were tested positive for dengue. However, only 115 were admitted to the hospitals while 93 were discharged after initial treatment, it said. Moreover, it said that at present, as many as 340 dengue patients were under treatment at different hospitals.