The federal government has allocated ten billion rupees to give compensation to the FATA people whose houses have been damaged in terrorism-related incidents, reported by Radio Pakistan

According to the spokesman of FATA secretariat, eight billion rupees have so far been disbursed among owners of twenty-eight thousand seven hundred houses.

Owner of each completely damaged house is being given four hundred thousand rupees.

Similarly, a cheque of one hundred and sixty thousand rupees is being given to the owner of the partially damaged house.

Survey of remaining damaged houses in South and North Waziristan agencies is underway.