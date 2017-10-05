FAISALABAD-Faisalabad Women’s Chamber Of Commerce & Industry (FWCCI) will play a pivotal role in the mainstreaming of female entrepreneurs, said FWCCI President Robina Amjad.

Addressing the first introductory meeting with FWCCI staff, she said, ”Half of our population consists of women but we have made them crippled due to our social taboos. Most of our economic problems are directly linked with this factor as our half population is lying unutilised.”

She expressed happiness over the excellent performance of young female students, and said that most of them have outshined boys in different examinations. Despite their excellent performance, they are not properly adjusted in public as well as private departments, she said.

“They are facing the problem of gender inequity,” she said and added that similarly, in businesses the women are also discouraged. She said that women have to fight for their rights. In this connection, she said that she would encourage young and highly qualified women to start their own businesses instead of running after jobs.

She said, “No doubt, it is a challenging job but it will provide them respectable job in addition to giving them opportunity to provide jobs to other female fellows.” She announced that first meeting of the executive body of FWCCI will be convinced very soon to finalise a comprehensive road map for the chamber. In this meeting, we will also constitute mandatory Standing Committees in addition to prioritising our objectives for the current year. However, we will try to energise the chamber which is already late. We will reactivate it so that it could facilitate the female entrepreneurs by providing them same services which are offered by other chambers.”

She said, “In first phase, we will launch a comprehensive membership campaign, educating female entrepreneurs to come within the fold of FWCCI which will also arrange awareness sessions for them. She also asked the chamber staff to have contacts with maximum female entrepreneurs which are already successfully running their own businesses to get the membership of this chamber.”