MULTAN-Veteran politician Makhdoom Javed Hashmi said on Wednesday that he was supporter of the accountability of disqualified prime minister Nawaz Sharif and his family members including daughter Mariyam Nawaz, Hassan Nawaz, Hussain Nawaz.

Addressing a press conference at Multan Press Club, he said, “Even today I support accountability of Nawaz Sharif and his family but beware! the nation will not tolerate vindictive actions.” He said that he smelled a rat in NAB actions against Nawaz Sharif. He said that NAB crafted countless cases against him but failed to prove even a single.

He added that any attempt from military or judicial institutions to block the way of parliament would derail the system and ruin the country. He said that the parliament had a room for making mistakes but the Supreme Court or establishment did not have any room for making any mistake. He said that the parliament could rectify its mistakes while on the other hand any mistake on part of other institutions would deliver irreparable harm.

He maintained that constitution and law were never given importance in Pakistan, adding that the institutions did not exhibit confidence in the parliament in constitution. “It is said that entire political leadership comes out of military factories but then civilians are punished for their misdeeds but still these factories are not shut down which make the civilians commit such crimes,” he added.

He said that our biggest enemies India, US and Israel are about to grab us but we were still fighting with one another. He said that the current government had just five months left in its term but they were not being tolerated for this short period. He warned that no good leadership would emerge in the country if the institutions did not change their conduct.

Hashmi said that despite facing defeat in 1965, 1971, Siachin and Kargil wars our institutions did not learn any lesson. “Even today they are not ready to accept civilian supremacy and today political and military leadership have come into ground face to face,” he added. He said all leaderships including Bhutto, Junejo, Benazir, Nawaz Sharif, Moen Qureshi, Miraj Khalid, Shaukat Aziz and Zafar Jamali were imposed on the country by the establishment but when these leaders gained maturity they were thrown out. “I have a one simple question as to why the trial of not even a single dictator from Yahya to Musharraf has been held?” he asked. He said that Ayub Khan had to go to Jamaldin Wali to seek vote from the politicians whom he himself disqualified.

He also criticised judiciary and said that the history of Supreme Court was evident that it never gave any verdict against any dictator during or after his regime. “Instead Supreme Court always strengthened the dictators,” he maintained. He said that the report of Hamood ur Rehman Commission was concealed for the last 37 years and finally it was issued by India.

RESEARCH PROMOTION PLEDGED: ORIC, Bahauddin Zakariya University (BZU), Dr. Saed Akhtar has said that special initiatives are being taken with the collaboration of Higher Education Commission (HEC) to promote research culture in the varsity.

Addressing a training workshop held in connection with National Research Programme for Universities here on Wednesday, he added that different training events were being held to build the capacity of the faculty of BZU. “The faculty members are being imparted trainings to give them awareness on research, tips for writing a good research proposal and getting funding from HEC for research projects,” he added. He said that the funds given by HEC would be utilised to make up shortage of necessary equipment in different labs.