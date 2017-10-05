BAHAWALPUR-At least 240 families of victims of the Ahmedpur East oil tanker inferno were handed over cheques of financial aid in a ceremony held at Circuit House Bahawalpur here on Wednesday.

The ceremony was held under the auspices of district administration and Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (Ogra). Deputy Commissioner Rana Saleem Afzal and Ogra Senior Executive Director Imran Ghaznavi distributed cheques worth Rs1.5 million to the families of 57 injured and 183 dead victims of the incident.

Speaking on the occasion, DC Rana Saleem said the fastest possible method was adapted to identify injured and dead victims of the incident through a foolproof way so that financial aid could be distributed to the deserving victims.

Ogra Senior Executive Director said heavy fines have been imposed on the company whose tanker had become a reason for the tragic incident.

SP (investigation) Rab Nawaz, Additional Deputy Commissioner (revenue) Nausheen Malik and Ogra officers attended the ceremony.