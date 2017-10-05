KASUR-Illegal private hospitals and clinics are mushrooming in Kasur district amidst criminal negligence of the Health Department.

According to the report of a survey conducted by The Nation, these hospitals and illegal clinics are run by ‘non-qualified and self-claimed medical practitioners.’ Untrained paramedical staff is hired to examine and treat patients at the hospital. Inexperienced and ignorant of medical sciences, these paramedics play havoc with the patients’ lives and health. Moreover, the hospitals also lack requisite equipment and medicines for treatment. The quacks, running these clinics and hospitals, aim only at minting money.

During the survey, residents of different localities blamed the health department for the mushrooming of illegal clinics. They told this correspondent majority of these clinics are found in rural and backward areas of the district where people are poorly educated and are easy victim of quacks. These innocent people are easily befooled and fleeced by quacks. They said that there is no check on these illegal clinics. “Despite government’s tall claims of good governance; the malpractice is overtly being carried out in several areas of the district,” they flayed. Political and social circles of the area appealed to Deputy Commissioner Saira Umar and health department officials to take notice of the situation and take action against illegal hospitals.

VEHICLES’ OVERLOAD

ING PUTS LIVES AT RISK

Public transport buses are loaded beyond their capacity in Kasur district amidst conductors’ desire to earn more money, compromising safety of the passengers.

During a survey, passengers told The Nation that the bus conductors ignore buses’ capacity and allow more and more people to get onto the vehicles. They said that the reason behind getting on more people onboard buses is the conductors’ desire to earn big money. For the purpose, they load 100 passengers in a vehicle designed to carry 50 passengers only. They said that due to overloading, drivers sometimes lose control over steering which causes traffic accidents and result in loss of precious lives. They also flayed the administration for not implementing traffic laws.

They demanded the administration control overloading in public transport so that precious lives of people could be saved from becoming victim of road accidents. They also urged Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif take notice of the practice.