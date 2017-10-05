PESHAWAR - The Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Sami (JUI-S) on Wednesday withdrew its candidate in the by-election for NA-4 Peshawar seat in favour of the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) candidate.

The JUI-S central Secretary Information, Maulana Yousaf Shah, made this announcement at a press conference held at Peshawar Press Club on Wednesday.

KP Minister for Information Shah Farman was also present on the occasion.

The by-election is scheduled to be held on October 26. The NA-4 (Peshawar) seat fell vacant due to the sudden death of the PTI disgruntled MNA Gulzar Khan.

It is pertinent to mention here that Arbab Amir Ayub is contesting the by-election on the PTI’s ticket. He is the younger brother of the ANP former MNA late Arbab Zahir.

Beside others, JUI-S leader Maulana Bilal, District Ameer Maulana Abdul Haseeb Haqqani, Fata chapter leader Maulana Saeedur Rahman Haqqani, and Mufti Zafar Zaman were also present on the occasion.

Provincial Minister for Information Shah Farman criticised the PML-N led federal government for omitting a clause regarding the finality of the Prophethood (Khatm-e-Nabuwat) in the recently passed Elections Reforms Bill 2017.

He termed it a sensitive matter and will be taken it seriously. He also said that the Bill was passed aimed to benefit a specific person.

The minister said that the incumbent PTI-led provincial government had made Khatm-e-Nabuwat as part of the education curriculum, besides taking other measures.

Without mentioning the name of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F), he blamed the religious parties in alliance with the government for omitting the clause regarding Khatm-e-Nabuwat from the Elections Reforms Bill.

JUI-S leader Maulana Yousaf Shah said that his party had never been compromised on religious matters, and appreciated good steps of any government and opposed wrong one.

He said that the JUI-S had neither shown opposition nor support to the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf. Although, he said that the JUI-S appreciated the KP government’s steps toward the promotion of religious teachings in the province.

Therefore, the JUI-S will support the PTI candidate in the by-poll in the constituency NA-4 on October 26.

Shah also strongly condemned the PML-N government for omitting of Khatm-e-Nabuwat clause from the election bill 2017. He said that the word declares, in the nomination paper, should be replaced previous word ‘oath’.

He said that the JUI-S would take an extreme step to pressurize the government to retake the amendment in the recently passed election bill and ensure re-inclusion of the omitted clauses in it.

He also said that the amendments had brought after thorough deliberation of several months, saying the clause was removed to give benefit to a specific person to head a party.

Shah Farman said that conspiracies were being hatched against the country, but will never compromise on any clause regarding Khatm-e-Nabuwat and foil any conspiracy against Islam, he vowed.

He said the journey of the PTI and the JUI-S for the country and Islam would be continued for a longer period. “We are joining hands for common objectives and will make vigorous efforts for the protection of country’s sovereignty and Islam,” Shah Farman vowed.

In reply to a query, the JUI-S leader said that the basic purpose of the two parties’ alliance was to attain common objectives instead of coming to power.

When asked about the revival of defunct Muttahida Majlis-e-Amal (MMA), he said, the JUI-S is ready to make thealliance with any religio-political party but ruled out about reactivation of the MMA till now. He announced that the JUI-S will fully support the PTI candidate in the up-coming by-poll for NA-4constituency.