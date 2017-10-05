GUJRANWALA/TOBA TEK SINGH-A factory owner subjected two labourers to severe physical torture for demanding salary from him here at Ratta Road locality on Wednesday.

Two brothers - Waqas and Waqar worked in a factory owned by Abdul Wahab. On Wednesday, they demanded salary from the owner while the latter asked them to return the money they borrowed from him earlier. An argument occurred between them and the factory owner thrashed the labourers. They sustained injuries and were shifted to hospital by Rescue 1122. Satellite town police have started investigations.

SUICIDE ATTEMPTS: A man attempted to commit suicide by setting himself ablaze outside a court here on Wednesday.

Shoaib of Irfaat Colony had a monetary dispute with some influential persons. On Wednesday, Shoaib reached District and Sessions court for hearing where he learned that hearing had been postponed due to strike by lawyers. It disheartened Shoaib and he attempted to set himself ablaze by putting petrol at him. People around him did not bother to prevent him from the act. Civil Lines Police arrested Shoaib and registered a case against him.

FOUR CORRUPT OFFICIALS HELD: The Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) claimed to have arrested four government officials allegedly for demanding bribe from citizens here on Wednesday.

According to official sources, Tahir Mehmood, Shafiq Ahmed and Touseef Azam submitted applications to the ACE against some government officials who were allegedly demanding bribe from them. An ACE team comprising judicial magistrates - Asim Mumtaz, Waqas Janjua and ACE Circle Officer Atif Shaukat raided and caught red-handed four government officials including Inspector Market Committee Ghulam Sarwar, Field Officer Nadeem, Wildlife Beat Officer and Copy Clerk of Sessions Court Gujrat Ghulam Hussain taking bribe from the citizens.

VICTIM ASSURED OF JUSTICE: District Council (DC) Chairperson Fauzia Khalid Warraich visited the house of a rape-victim in Chak 245/GB on Wednesday and assured her of justice.

The DC chairperson said that she had already talked to DPO Usman Akram Gondal who informed her that raids were being conducted to arrest the accused, seven in number.

About two weeks ago, the girl was alone at home when accused Mudassar along with six accomplices abducted her at gunpoint and raped her while the co-accused shot the video.

TWO HELD: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) claimed to have arrested two suspected human traffickers and recovered seven Pakistani passports from them here on Wednesday.

According to official sources, an FIA team led by Inspector Sajjad Bajwa raided and arrested suspect Rashid Mehmood and recovered four passports from him. In another raid, FIA team arrested suspect Syed Shabbat Haider from Malikwal and recovered three Pakistani passports from his possession.