SADIQABAD-The entire nation is united to establish a prosperous Pakistan under the leadership of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan, PTI leader Sajjad Ahmed Warraich claimed.

Addressing a meeting, he said that the PTI would sweep the next general election with the public assistance. It would hold all the corrupt politicians accountable who, he said, have been looting the public money in the name of democracy. He claimed that it is due to hard work and struggle of PTI Chairman Imran Khan that people have become politically aware and have stood against corruption. On the occasion, Amanullah Bismal along with thousands of companions assured Sajjad Ahmed of making all-out efforts to make the PTI successful in 2018 election.

FIRST AID

Rescue 1122 provided first aid to 82 mourners during Muharram processions. Likewise, other department concerned also performed duty in this regard. Safety In-charge Ashiq Mehmood and Rescue Station Coordinator Shafiq accompanied the rescue teams. They gave instructions about first aid to the mourners and processions protocol. The team consisted of 73 workers and eight ambulances on the routes of processions.

DONATION: The Al-Khidmat Foundation (AKF) in collaboration with local social and business organizations held a seminar wherein people belonging to all walks of life gave millions of rupees in charity for Rohingya refugees. Speaking on the occasion, AKF Punjab Chairman Rao Zaffar said that those who are massacring innocent Rohingya Muslims are the enemies of humanity. He vehemently condemned the state-sponsored brutalities being committed against the Burmese Muslims.

He urged the United Nations and international community to play their due role to stop the atrocities of Myanmar Army against Rohingya. On the occasion, Rs2 million, collected from the people and traders of Sadiqabad and Rahim Yar Khan, was handed over to Rao Zafar. The Fehmul Quran (women wing) also gave Rs350,000 in charity for Rohingya.