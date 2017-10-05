ISLAMABAD - The Executive Board (EB) meeting of National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Wednesday closed six high-profile cases, including cases against former prime minister Raja Pervez Ashraf and Sindh Minister for Industries Muhammad Ali Malkani, due to lack of evidence.

The NAB EBM was held in the chair of NAB Chairman Qamar Zaman Chaudhry at the NAB headquarters.

In the meeting, the NAB also approved two references. The EBM approved first reference against Syed Asif Akhtar Hashmi, ex-chairman Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB) and others. In this case, the accused persons were alleged for 777 illegal appointments in the Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB) and caused loss of Rs774,730,403 to the national exchequer.

The second reference was approved against Azmat Hayat Khan, ex-Vice Chancellor (VC) University of Peshawar and others. The accused persons were alleged for misuse of authority and purchase of land for University of Peshawar at Aza Khel, Peshawar at exorbitant rates and caused a huge loss of millions of rupees to the national exchequer in this case.

The EB decided to close six inquiries for lack of incriminating material/evidence, which included inquiry against Raja Pervez Ashraf, ex-prime minister, Management of Federal Govt. Employees Housing Foundation and others, Officials of Provincial Highway Department Jhelum and others, Muhammad Ali Malkani, Minister for Industries and others, Shafqat Shah Shirazi, ex-MNA and Ejaz Shah Shirazi, ex-MPA Thatta Sindh and others, Bashir Dawood and others.

The EB also decided to authorise four investigations and the first investigation was authorised against CEO IESCO and others. In this case, the accused persons were alleged for illegal investment made by IESCO with Trust Investment Bank Limited (TIBL) and caused a loss of Rs127 million to the national exchequer. The second investigation was authorised against officials of Land Utilisation Department and others. In this case, the accused persons were alleged for corruption, corrupt practices and misuse of authority, illegal regularisation/restoration of land allotment of M/s Zeeshan Builders and caused a loss of Rs300 million to the national exchequer.

The third investigation was authorised against officers of State Bank of Pakistan and Bank Islami and others. The accused persons were alleged for misuse of authority in terms of non-transparent amalgamation of KASB Bank into Bank Islami, and grant of Rs20 billion concessional loan for this purpose. This caused a loss of billions of rupees to the national exchequer. The fourth investigation was authorized against Dr Ihasan Ali, Vice Chancellor Abdul Wali Khan University Mardan, KP. In this case, the accused persons were alleged for misuse of authority, embezzlement/misappropriation of university funds allocated for procurement of various items/goods.

The EB also decided to authorise three inquiries and the first inquiry was authorised against Nawab Muhammad Taimur Talpur, MPA, Sindh and the accused persons were alleged for accumulations of assets beyond known sources of income. The second inquiry was authorised against dealers of Indus Motor Company Limited at Hyderabad/Karachi. The third inquiry was authorised against officers/officials of Punjab Sports Board into misappropriation of youth Festival funds and caused a huge loss of millions of rupees to the general public.

The EB further decided to re-authorise three inquiries and the first inquiry was re-authorised against Management of KPT Officers Cooperative Housing Society and others.

In this case the accused persons were alleged for illegal reclamation of additional land from seabed and its allotment, misappropriation of funds, award of second contract of dredging and illegal occupation of land reclaimed from sea. The accused caused a loss of Rs12,269,792,500 to the national exchequer.

The second inquiry was re-authorised against Officers/Officials of DAD, Sukkur Division in corruption case of Rs2.9 Billion. The third inquiry was re-authorised against owners of Creek Marina Project, Karachi. The accused persons were alleged for corruption and corrupt practices on account of cheating public at large. They caused a loss of Rs3.2 billion to the national exchequer.

