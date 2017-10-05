ISLAMABAD: Outgoing Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Zakaullah, NI (M) paid a farewell call on President Mamnoon Hussain here at Aiwan-e-Sadr, Islamabad on Thursday.

While appreciating his services for Pakistan Navy, the President said that the professional manner in which Admiral Muhammad Zakaullah carried out his responsibilities as the Chief of Naval Staff has not only strengthened our Naval Defense it has also increased the confidence of the people in Pakistan Navy.

He hoped that his successor will complete the projects initiated in his tenure in a befitting manner. While extending his best wishes to the outgoing Chief of Naval Staff the President hoped that he will continue to utilize his experience for the progress of the country in future as well.