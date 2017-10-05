LAHORE - Showing unabated chagrin to his disqualification in Panama leaks case, former prime minister Nawaz Sharif has said that no one has accepted the decision from Islamabad [a reference to Supreme Court, and probably to the establishment also].

“I am still in a fix to understand why I was put out of the office? Tell me if you understand the reason,” Nawaz Sharif posed in the context of the SC verdict against him while speaking to a highly electrified gathering of the PML-N youth at a party convention at Alhamra here yesterday.

He said the true verdict was not the one passed by the Supreme Court but the one given by the people in his favour through electing Begum Kalsoom Nawaz in NA-120 Lahore by-election.

Inspired by the highly charged up youth, Nawaz Sharif obtained a commitment from them to support him on what he was going to do next – without telling what exactly his future plan was.

He said the spirit of the youth before him in this hall was unprecedented and if that remained intact and supported him, no harm could come and he would not only turn the fate of the country and the nation but also break the past traditions.

“I am going to fight for you, for the sanctity of your vote and I am sure to come out triumphant in this battle if you support and keep steps with me,” he told the attendants, who included Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Railways Minister Khwaja Saad Rafiq and a number of other party leaders.

He was addressing to the PML-N Youth Convention first time after his unopposed election as PML-N president in Islamabad on Tuesday. He has regained the top party office through the Election Reform Bill-2017 which the parliament passed to scrap the restriction on holding the party office by a person who is not eligible to become member of the parliament. He had lost party president-ship as a consequence of the July judgement of the Supreme Court.

Nawaz Sharif, who is also facing criminal references along with his three children before the trial court in Rawalpindi, is flying to UK on Thursday (today) where his wife Kalsoom is undergoing cancer treatment.

Before arrival of Nawaz to Alhamra Hall the PML-N lawyers and workers manhandled the media men and also fell out among themselves. Unruly scenes were seen in the overcrowded hall.

Nawaz Sharif termed the NA-120 victory of the PML-N a golden page of the history and said that it was not through the constitutional court but the court of people which gave the real decision in his favour. He highlighted the difficult situation in which the PML-N contested the Lahore by-election.

“I thank every voter and those who supported and gave love to Maryam Nawaz Sharif during her campaign for Begum Kalsoom Nawaz. I have no words to thank the people of Lahore. I wish I could personally reach out to every individual to thank and kiss their forehead and shower rose petals on them. “You [voters] did not betray my trust and you did not let me down,” the former premier said in an emotional tone.

He said they have to sustain this spirit. Everyone replied in ‘yes’ when he asked if they would do it.

The former PM shed light on the problems that beset the country in 2013, and said the prolonged loadshedding was almost over now, terrorism has almost vanished, lights of Karachi brought back, and the country was thriving economically through mega projects like CPEC, industrialisation and low rates of petroleum items.

“I have made good what I had promised you before the election and by doing what no other government in the past did for the country with the untiring efforts of day and night,” he said.

But then he complained that when the country was taking off economically, suddenly the sword of disqualification fell to throw him out of power.

“I do not know why I was turned out,” he said questioning especially the lawyers, “Do you understand why I was put out of the office. Does it make sense to send Nawaz Sharif packing merely on the ground that he did not accept salary from his son?”

He asked, “Now what should we do? Would you support what I would do?” and got a positive answer from the public.

Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif in his address said that the victory of PML-N in NA-120 was achieved against heavy odds. That win was a public verdict in favour of the PML-N and the 2018 election would clear everything as to who enjoys the support of the masses.

The CM said today not only NA-120 but whole Pakistan was the citadel of PML-N. He said it was the efforts of Nawaz Sharif that today loadshedding had come to an end. He said he too was busy in overcoming electricity crisis and “not selling loquat and dry-dates”.

He said those who ruthlessly looted the public money in the past were today preaching honesty and fairplay in the TV talk shows. Criticising Imran Khan’s performance in KP, he asked him to show what he did for the province where his party was in power. He also charged him with taking refuge in mountains to protect himself from dengue at a time this problem has hit the KP.

“Can such a person lead Pakistan,” he posed, adding, the people would answer it by routing Khan Sab in 2018 elections. He said whosoever looted the public money should be held accountable.

Regarding the Khatm-i-Nabuwat (finality of prophethood) laws controversy, Shehbaz said that Nawaz had taken immediate action to correct the ‘clerical error’ and restored the law. He said he had asked his leader [Nawaz] to remove from the minister responsible for the changes in the oath of the elected representatives.

He also announced to set up a sports centre for the Lahorites in every constituency, and prayed for early recovery of Kalsoom Nawaz.

