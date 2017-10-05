LONDON - Former Afghan president Hamid Karzai has said that new US policy about Afghanistan carries a message of fight and bloodshed in the region.

This is not for the first time that the US has criticized Pakistan’s role in war on terror. In an exclusive interview with BBC on Wednesday, Karzai said, “I believe that this US politics has some hidden conspiracy or strategy for this region.”

The former Afghan president said that US President Donald Trump’s new policy had no hope and peace message for Afghanistan and the region because it had no room for negotiations and restoration of peace.

About speech on new US policy for Afghanistan and terrorists’ safe havens, Karzai said this had not happened for the first time. He said he wished Pakistan and Afghanistan to live like two brothers and hoped that Islamabad, comprehending the situation, would extend cooperation and friendship with Kabul.

To a question about statements that Afghan leadership had asked the US to take terrorists to task inside Pakistan, Karzai said, “We have never favoured military action against Pakistan, We don’t want that to happen.”

“We want friendship with Pakistan, but Pakistan will also have to treat Afghanistan as a sovereign and dignified country,” he said.

When asked about Chief of Army Staff Qamar Javed Bajwa’s recent Kabul visit, he said he sees the tour a positive development and helpful in restoration of peace in the region.

He said, “We are not saying that Iran, Russia and China have made Afghanistan a battlefield. Instead, we are saying that after new US policies and her attitude, the regional countries are casting a doubtful eye on US role and activities in Afghanistan. “Why the situation in Afghanistan is deteriorating day by day. We want Afghanistan should not be a battlefield due to the US and its wrong policies.

Karzai said Pakistan and Afghanistan are concomitant to each other and twin brothers. “We want friendship with Pakistan. Pakistan is our brother and it is essential that our ties and relations must be strong.”