Director General of Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) Major General Asif Ghafoor stated that there are no organised strongholds of any terrorist organisation in Pakistan anymore.

During a press briefing, the DG ISPR asserted that Operation Rad-ul-Fasaad is underway successfully across the country. "The success in War against Terrorism is mainly due to cooperation and support by people of Pakistan," he said.

"There are serious threats for Pakistan due to uncertainty in Afghanistan as 50 percent of its territory is controlled by Taliban and due to TTP and other non-state actors, Army is focusing on security of western border," he further stated.

While discussing threats from India, Ghafoor stated that India is repeatedly violating ceasefire at Line of Control (LoC). "2017 saw highest ceasefire violating across LoC as 222 civilians have been effected by it but India has also paid the price through our response and Pakistan will keep on giving strong response to Indian aggression," he maintained.

On question of threat by Indian Air Chief about targeting Pakistan's nuclear sites, the DG ISPR stated that if India dare to try it, everyone will see Pakistan's response.