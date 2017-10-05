MULTAN-Punjab Minister for Health Khawaja Salman Rafiq on Wednesday rejected reports regarding privatisation of hospitals and declared that no hospital in South Punjab was being privatised.

“Instead the health budget is being increased and grants have been released for different hospitals,” he added while talking to the media during his visit to Multan Institute of Kidney Diseases. He said that the provincial government took practical steps to give healthcare to the masses and Multan Institute of Kidney Diseases was one of its gifts to the residents of South Punjab.

He said that the kidney centre was made a state-of-the-art healthcare facility which would serve the residents of entire South Punjab. He declared that more hospitals would be constructed in South Punjab on the same pattern. Secretary Health Najam Shah said on the occasion that no one including doctors, paramedical staff or worker of health department would be allowed to play with the lives of the people. He stressed upon the doctors to refrain from committing negligence in discharging their professional obligations. Commissioner Multan Muhammad Bilal Butt told the minister that the remaining work of the centre would be accomplished soon as he had shifted his camp office to the centre.

Meanwhile, the health minister visited Shahbaz Sharif DHQ Hospital and talked to the patients on problems being faced by them.

Briefing the minister, Medical Superintendent Dr Zahid Akhtar said that the bed strength of the emergency ward had been increased to 25 from 10. He added that all labs of the hospital and the emergency ward worked round the clock where free test facility was offered to the people.