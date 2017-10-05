QUETTA - Three persons Wednesday sustained wounds in an attack in Buleda, a teshil of district Kach, on the vehicle of National Party Secretary Information Jan Muhammad Buledi who remained safe.

The vehicle of Jan Muhammad Buledi came under militants' attack when he was leaving for Turbat from Buleda. His two sons and a Levies guard sustained injuries in the assault.

The Balochistan chief minister condemned the attack and directed the Mekran division commissioner and Frontier Constabulary officials to arrest the culprits. Balochistan Health Minister Mir Saleh Baloch also condemned the incident.

11 IRANIAN SHELLS LAND IN PANJGUR: At least 11 Iranian mortar shells landed in Balochistan’s Panjgur district with no loss of life. “The mortar shells fired from Iran border areas landing in Panjgur’s jurisdiction detonated, but did not cause any loss,” said the district administration officials.

OUR STAFF REPORTER