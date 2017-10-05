OKARA - It was blackest day for democracy in Pakistan when the Constitution was amended only to conceal corruption of one man, Pakistan Awami Tehreek (PAT) secretary general Khurram Nawaz Gandapur said.

Addressing a press conference at the local PAT office on GT Road on Wednesday, he said the PML-N has mocked the Supreme Court verdict by electing a disqualified person as party president. The barbarism adopted during Model Town incident had never been witnessed even during the reign of dictators. He criticised Foreign Minister Kh Asif for slavishly acknowledging “Do More” demand of the United States (US). He said disqualified former premier Nawaz Sharif and his aides have brought insult and ignominy to the country. Mr Gandapur said murderers of innocent people in Model Town incident would have to face the law.

10 HELD: Police claimed to have arrested 10 outlaws during a crackdown on drug-peddlers, moonshiners and gamblers here on Wednesday.

According to police, Akram of Chah Ajjuwala was arrested with 20 litres of liquor, Naeem with 30 litres and Shehzad was held with 17 litres of liquor. Similarly, Abid Hussain was held with 1.6kg of Charas, Babar with 460g and Saleem was arrested with 400g of Charas.

On the other hand, police nicked four gamblers. Police, on a tip-off, conducted a raid in Nama Jindeka village and arrested Saleem, Arshad, Allah Yar and Safdar and also recovered Rs22,000 from them. One of their accomplices, Mehmood, managed to escape. Police registered cases against the accused and launched investigation.