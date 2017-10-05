ISLAMABAD - The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Wednesday rejected the names proposed by the government and the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) for the appointment of National Accountability Bureau (NAB) chairman by accusing both of colluding over the issue.

The PTI Vice Chairman, Shah Mahmood Qureshi, while talking to the media here rejected the names for the new NAB chairman proposed by both the parties and said that the PTI was not part of the consultative process so far.

“The government and the PPP have [struck] an underhand deal over this appointment,” he said, adding that appointment of the new NAB chief would be an extension of the controversial process through which Qamar Zaman Chaudhry was appointed chairman of the anti-graft body.

Qureshi said that he was the deputy parliamentary leader of the PTI in the National Assembly and the Opposition Leader Syed Khurshid Shah had not consulted with him over the appointment.

The PTI is one of the major opposition parties in the National Assembly and the Senate.

Without giving the exact details of the names proposed by the government and the PPP for the appointment, Qureshi said that the name of Director-General (DG) Intelligence Bureau (IB) Aftab Sultan was on the top of the proposed names.

He alleged that Sultan met with the disqualified prime minister in London and would not be acceptable to the PTI for the slot.

The incumbent NAB Chairman, Chaudhry Qamar Zaman, is retiring next week at the end of a four-year term.

Under the law, the prime minster and the opposition leader in the National Assembly will finalise the name for the appointment of the NAB chief with mutual consultation.

Meanwhile, the PTI has formed a 12-member committee to discuss the newly-proposed accountability law that is under discussion before the parliamentary committee.

A notification issued by the party’s secretary general says that the committee will discuss the “NAB Reforms Draft Bill currently before the parliamentary committee” and “it will formulate its recommendations to be put up before the PTI chairman for approval.”

The committee includes Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Jahangir Khan Tareen, Senator Azam Swati, Dr Shireen Mazari, Dr Arif Alvi, Asad Umar, Ishaq Khan Khaqwani, Babar Awan, Fawad Chaudhry, Shafqat Mahmood, Sheheryar Afridi and Murad Saeed.

The committee will be assisted by a panel of lawyers consisting of Sikandar Bashir Mohmand, Faisal Chaudhry, Shahid Gondal and Maleeka Bokhari.

The first meeting of the committee will be held on October 9.

Earlier, the PTI spokesperson, Fawad Chaudhry, had said that the PTI had rejected the proposed accountability law.

He had said that the accountability law was also being made person specific to facilitate the ousted prime minister Nawaz Sharif in his case before the accountability court.

Separately, the PTI has issued schedule of its rallies as part of the party’s mass-mobilisation drive on the controversial Election Act 2017 that has allowed prime minister Nawaz Sharif to head the PML-N again.

The mass gatherings have been announced across the Punjab, Sindh and the Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa.

According to details provided by the PTI’s Central Media Department, Imran Khan will address public gatherings in Buner and Dera Ismail Khan on 8th and 10th of October respectively.

In Islamabad, a historic workers convention will be held on October 15.

The PTI chairman will visit and address public gatherings in Mianwali and Mandi Bahauddin on 28th and 29th of October.

On November 2, Khan will address a gathering in Lodhran, while he will address jalsas in Kot Addu and Khanewal on 3rd and 4th of November respectively.

The PTI will hold rally in Attock on the 5th of November.





Imran Mukhtar