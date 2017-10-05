Following the objections raised by the Interior Minister Ahsan Iqbal, the Punjab Rangers have removed the security from Parliament House.

During hearing of Nawaz Sharif in the Accountability Court on Monday, Rangers barred Interior Minister Ahsan Iqbal from entering the court premises on which he became irked and expressed hostility and anger towards the Rangers.

On which Rangers have left the duties of security from the Parliament House. Now the Special Forces are deployed to replace Rangers outside the parliament house.

Security officials at the Parliament House have informed offices of the speaker and deputy speaker, sources said.

The sources added that now Rangers would be deployed again on the written request of the government.

Further informing that the ministry also sought an explanation from DG Rangers over the episode, which took place outside the accountability court, in 72 hours.

In a letter written to the top Rangers official, the ministry questioned on whose orders Rangers personnel arrived at the judicial complex, despite the fact that they had neither been summoned by the Ministry of Interior, nor district administration, sources added.