MAILSI- It is our duty to maintain peace and intersects harmony among the Muslims belonging to different schools of thought during the month of Muharram. This was stated by Allama Dr Ayaz Zaheer Hashmi, chairman National Peace Committee for Interfaith Harmony, during a media talk here the other day. He stated that Islam is a religion of peace and teaches tolerance not violence. He said that those killing people in the name of religion neither represent Islam, nor knows about the humanity-friendly teachings of Islam. He urged the people to cooperate with administration to maintain peace during the month of Muharram. Aslam Khan Yousufzai, Azizullah Shah Tahir, Yousuf Kamran and other notables of the area were present on the occasion.