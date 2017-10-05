SAHIWAL-Regional Tax Office (RTO) Sahiwal has become operative as the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has issued codes to the banks for collection.

Dr Khalil Ahmed was appointed as the first chief commissioner. Codes for income tax and sales tax are 72 & 73 respectively. The Sahiwal RTO will oversee four districts - Sahiwal, Pakpattan, Vehari and Okara.

The Multan RTO and the Lahore RTO-II have transferred the jurisdiction of 365 limited companies to newly-created RTO Sahiwal. The FBR has also transferred nine officers to RTO Sahiwal.

Dr Khalil Ahmad Zahid Commissioner Inland Revenue Multan has been transferred to Sahiwal as chief commissioner while Farakh Majeed Commissioner made Commissioner Inland Revenue RTO Sahiwal.