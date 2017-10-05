The Senate Committee on Human Rights Thursday took up the issue of disappeared Turkish family working for Pak-Turk Schools from Lahore and decided to summon relevant officials of federal and provincial governments in its next meeting.

The issue came up on the radar of the committee when after the conclusion of business of the day. Senator Farhatullah Babar brought it up as "any other item with the permission of the chair" saying the specter of vanishing citizens had now extended to the disappearance of foreigners and called for immediate parliamentary intervention.

The committee unanimously agreed on it. Some members suggested that victims' families be also invited but it was decided that in the first instance, relevant officials be asked to brief the committee and provide answers to the questions arising out of the facts that have so far come to surface.

Separately Farhatullah Babar has also submitted a calling attention notice and a motion on the disappearance of Mesut Kacmaz family from Lahore on September 27.

"The style and manner of kidnapping bears the signatures of all too familiar kidnappings brazenly taking place in the country with alarming impunity", the notice said.

The Pak-Turkish school network in Pakistan earned state ire in the wake of failed coup in Turkey and witnessed a massive crack down recently. This background makes it even more urgent before a sinister narrative gains currency that the state itself might be involved, it said.

The issue of enforced disappearance sis also listed in the agenda of the requisitioned session of Senate on September 10.

According to details the family was picked up by over a dozen armed people in plain clothes including women. Hooded and handcuffed they were bundled in a wagon and driven to a house.

Senator Mohsin Leghari said that Pakistan should not become a party to internal political wrangling in Turkey.