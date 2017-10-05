KHYBER AGENCY:- Two Frontier Corps (FC) soldiers sustained injuries in hand grenade explosion in forces’ warehouse in Melwat area of Bara Tehsil in Khyber Agency. An official said that the soldiers were busy in cleaning the warehouse when a hand grenade went off accidently, wounding two FC personnel. The injured were identified as Zaheeullah and Gul Mukhan Sherani. They were shifted to military hospital where their condition was stated to be stable, the official added.–Staff Reporter