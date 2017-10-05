GUJRAT-The Centre for Languages and Translation Studies (CeLTS) of the University of Gujrat (UoG) and Urdu Science Board have signed an MoU to provide momentum to our national development by importing knowledge via translation.

The agreement was signed at a ceremony at Urdu Science Board in Lahore on Thursday. Signed by Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Ziaul Qayyum and Urdu Science Board Director-General Dr Nasir Abbas Nayyar, the deal will last for five years.

Under the agreement, CeLTS will translate well-known books on a wide-range of scientific, social, technical, and other subjects from English into Urdu which will be published by the board.

“Translations can provide much-needed momentum to our national development goals,” Dr Zia said on the occasion. He said that translation of 15,000 pages of Punjab government laws from English into Urdu is a tremendous achievement of CeLTS. The ceremony was attended by Director-General PILAC Dr Sughra Sadaf, Chairman CeLTS Dr Ghulam Ali, Director Media Sheikh Rashid and others. Dr Ghulam Ali briefly discussed some major projects accomplished by the CeLTS.