SHEIKHUPURA -A 25 years old youth died after being hit by an express train near Muridke on Wednesday. The victim Idrees was crossing the railway track when he was hit by the train.

Meanwhile, a 27 years old woman committed suicide by taking poisonous pills in Ferozewala locality on Wednesday. Sana Bibi had quarreled with her in-laws over a domestic issue later she ended her life. Ferozewala police have started investigation.

Islamic teachings highlighted

OUR STAFF REPORTER

NOORPUR THAL

Assistant Commissioner Nasir Walayat Langrial said that Islam teaches the lesson of love, affection, tolerance and forbearance. “It is, therefore, imperative for all Muslims to shun pretty differences to contain the selfish motives of those who are out to create hatred between the patriotic Muslims to destabilize the country,” he added. Talking to media, he appreciated Ulema of all schools of thoughts for their role in maintaining peace and tranquillity on Ashura.

Mirpur gets new commissioner



OUR STAFF REPORTER

MIRPUR (AJK)

Seasoned bureaucrat from DMG Tayyeb Chaudhry has been posted as Commissioner Mirpur division, official sources said.

Tayyeb, currently holding the office of Commissioner Muzaffarabad division, will replace Zaffar Mahmood who has been inducted as Commissioner Muzaffarabad, according to the notification. Besides, AJK government ordered posting and transfers of various other senior officials including Secretary Industries Raja Amjad Pervez Ali Khan who has been transferred and posted as Secretary Education (Schools), AJK. Amjad Pervez Ali Khan has been replaced by senior bureaucrat Tariq Masood. Similarly Ershad Qureshi has been inducted as Secretary Law, AJK.