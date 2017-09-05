BAHAWALNAGAR- An 11-year-old boy of Circular Road locality was allegedly assaulted by a teacher here on Monday.

Father of the affected boy told the A-Division police that his son went to buy milk from a nearby shop. Shopkeeper Saqib sent the boy to the house of Azizur Rahman, teacher at Govt College of Commerce Bahawalnagar, for some work. Azizur Rehman was alone at home and he allegedly assaulted the boy. People gathered at the house upon hearing to the shrikes of the boy at which the suspect fled. Police registered a case 353/17, 377 against the suspect and launched investigation.

On the other hand, the boy's parents flanked by locals of the area protested against the incident. Talking to The Nation, they alleged that the suspect was a habitual offender and had been involved in several cases of sexual assault. They demanded Bahawalnagar DPO Capt (r) Liaqat Ali Malik take stern action against him.