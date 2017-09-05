Thousands of Myanmar’s Rohingya Muslims are facing a bloody military campaign in the Buddhist-majority state, formerly known as Burma. In the deadliest outbreak of violence in the area for decades, the military has been accused of atrocities against the persecuted Rohingya minority, tens of thousands of whom have fled burning villages to neighbouring Bangladesh, many with bullet wounds. The military says 400 people have been killed, the vast majority of them “terrorists”, but a government block on access to Rakhine makes it impossible to verify official figures. The Denmark-based European Rohingya Council (ERC) reported that between 2,000 and 3,000 Muslims were killed in Rakhine. The UN said on Monday that 87,000 mostly Rohingya refugees had arrived in Bangladesh since 25 August. About 1.1 million Rohingya live in Myanmar, which refuses to grant them citizenship and has been internationally condemned for its treatment of the ethnic minority.