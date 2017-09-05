SIALKOT -During raids conducted at different public sector hospitals in Sialkot, the deputy commissioner found several senior and junior doctors and paramedics absent from their duties without any information.

The newly appointed deputy commissioner conducted raids at Govt Allama Iqbal Memorial Teaching Hospital Sialkot, Govt Sardar Begum Memorial Teaching Hospital Sialkot, Daska DHQ level Civil Hospital and Rural Health center(RHC) Chawinda during Eid days.

In addition, DC Farrukh Naveed expressed dismay and grave concern over the poor cleanliness situation, as the DC found trash heaps everywhere in the three hospitals. the DC also found the air conditioners switched off in these three main hospitals. He also expressed dismay over the faults in the only X-ray machines lying out of ordered at Govt Allama Iqbal Memorial Teaching Hospital Sialkot.

Medical Superintendent of Govt Sardar Begum Memorial Teaching Hospital Dr Ayub was also found absent from his duty without any information. He ordered strict departmental probe against the absent senior and junior doctors, paramedics, poor cleanliness situation and negligence of the managements of these three main hospitals for remaining failed in maintaining the hospital's affairs. The DC appointed ADCG Meesam Abbas as inquiry officer.

Meanwhile, the deputy commissioner visited Sialkot District Jail on Eid Day. District Council Chairperson Hina Arshad Warraich, MPA Arshad Javaid Warraich and senior jail officials were also present. The DC met with the jail prisoners and greeted them on Eid. He also inquired about the problems of the prisoners in the jail. He distributed Eid gifts to the jail inmates. On the other hand, the DC called on Punjab Minister for Local Bodies Mansha Ullah Butt. They discussed in details the matters pertaining to the uplift and beautification of Sialkot city.

Moreover, all the main inter-city roads presented a look of water canal as the widespread torrential rain lashed the entire Sialkot district. The torrential rain forced the people to stay indoors on the third day of Eidul Azha. The heavy rain began early in the morning and remained continued for the whole day intermittently.

All the city roads in Sialkot presented a view of the water canals. There was rainwater everywhere in Sialkot which badly exposed the high claims of Sialkot Municipal Corporation regarding efforts to spill out the rainwater from Sialkot city. Torrential rain made water everywhere paralysing the civic life and all the trade and business activities.

The dozens of the public transport vehicles including cars, auto rickshaws, mini trucks and motorcycles remained struck in rainy water on almost all the main inter-city roads in Sialkot city. The cities of Daska, Sambrial, Pasrur and surrounding areas remained under about three to four feet high rainwater and sewerage as the local municipalities' sanitation staff remained miserably failed to spill out the water.

The torrential rain inundated all the main city roads and congested areas including Model Town, Mag Town, Muslim Town, Pakka Garha, Nishat Park, Pooran Nagar, Pak Pura, People's Colony, Small Industrial estate Sialkot, Kashmir Road, Defence Road, Kutchery Road, Paris Road, Abbot Road, Jail Road, Railway Road, Mujahid Road, Shahabpura Road, Rangpura, Hajipura , Prem Nagar, Pooran Nagar, Commissioner Road, Bano Bazaar Lehaai Bazaar, Kashmiri Bazaar, Urdu Bazaar, Jandar Bazaar, Muslim Bazaar, congested Allama Iqbal Chowk, Khadim Ali Road, Khawaja Safdar Road, Sialkot Airport Road and Hajipura Road and all the surrounding congested residential, industrial and commercial areas.

The knee-deep rain water and sewage entered the houses of the people and into the factories due to which the people remained busy wiping out water from their houses and even from their factories.

The choked sewerage and drainage lines were overflowed due to rain. They remained under the knee-deep water due to which several transport vehicles remained struck on these roads. The officials concerned have forecast more widespread rain in the Sialkot region.