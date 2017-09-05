MIRPUR (AJK)-People across Azad Jammu & Kashmir celebrated the sanctified festival of Eidul Azha with traditional religious zeal and fervor coupled with the renewal of the pledge to continue acting upon the Islamic teachings besides upholding Islam.

The day dawned with special prayers in the mosques for the stability, integrity, unity and solidarity of the Muslim Ummah, progress and prosperity of Pakistan and Azad Jammu Kashmir, early liberation of all occupied Muslim homelands including Palestine and Indian held Jammu & Kashmir and for the early success of the Kashmir freedom movement.

The Eidul Azha congregations were held at all small and major cities and towns of all ten districts of the liberated territory including the state's metropolis Muzaffarabad, Jhelum valley (Hattiyan Bala), Mirpur, Kotli, Bhimbher, Bagh, Sudhanoti, Rawalakot, Havaili and Neelam valley districts where the people offered Eid prayer at the mosques, eidgahs and open places. The biggest Eid congregation in the AJK Capital was held at Markazi Eidgah where thousands of Muslims offered Eid prayer.

Ulema and Khateebs from different schools of thought delivered special sermons to highlight the significance of the day and the purpose of the sacrifice rendered by Hazrat Ibrahim (AS) centuries ago.

They strongly condemned ban imposed by Indian occupational forces over slaughtering of cow and selling of beef in the wake of recent reign of human rights abuses and the state terrorism in the Indian occupied Jammu & Kashmir.

They expressed full solidarity with valiant Armed Forces of Pakistan for conducting a successful operation 'Raddul Fasaad' next to 'Zarb-e-Azb' to eliminate terrorism from the country.

Prime Minster of AJK Raja Farooq Haider Khan offered Eid prayer in Muzaffarabad and later, talking to delegation of masses, strongly condemned the continued carnage of innocent people in occupied Jammu & Kashmir by the Indian occupational forces - besides to express solidarity, love and affection with the suffering freedom loving Kashmiri brethren in their just and principled struggle for liberation of the motherland from India yoke.

Later on the 'farzandan-e-Touheed' sacrificed the permitted animals including camels, cows, sheep and goats following the foot step of the towering personality of Hazrat Ibrahiem (AS) who by obeying the order of Allah Almighty, asked his son Hazrat Ismail (AS) for his sacrifice. A sheep was slaughtered instead and Muslims were directed to commemorate the event every year.

Foolproof security arrangements were made for Eidul Azha congregations at mosques, Eidgahs and Imambargahs during Eid prayers.