RAWALPINDI - Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa on Sunday arrived in Balochistan to spend the second day of Eidul Azha with troops.

The Army Chief has pledged the military's "full support" for the development of Balochistan, the military's media wing said.

According to Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the army chief visited Gwadar and Turbat on the second day of Eidul Azha and met with soldiers and officers.

Talking to the troops, Gen Bajwa reportedly said the development of Balochistan was "extremely important" for the progress of Pakistan. All ongoing development projects in the province shall be completed, Bajwa was quoted as saying.

The ISPR further said that Gen Bajwa promised that army will "extend support to all state institutions in this regard".

The army chief also visited the family of Major Jamal Sheran, who was martyred in a suicide blast in Hayatabad on July 17.

Speaking on the occasion, he expressed the resolve to make Pakistan the best country through unity.

Earlier, COAS visited Khyber Agency’s Rajgal Valley on first day of Eid and met the soldiers serving at the Pakistan-Aghanistan border.

Addressing the troops there, the army chief had said that there was no greater service than protecting the country on an occasion like Eid.

According to Director General of Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) Major Gen Asif Ghafoor, he said that Pakistan is passion and our lives are for Pakistan. The Army Chief said that nothing and no one is above the country.

“Insha’Allah together we will make it the best country,” Gen Bajwa said.

According to ISPR, Paksitan Army had successfully completed Operation Khyber IV and cleansed Rajgal valley of terrorists by August 21. “Eid on duty for the security of Pakistan and its people is the best festivity for us,” Gen Bajwa said.





INP