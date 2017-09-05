BUREWALA: The police booked some members of a group, belonging to a student organisation Anjuman Tulba-e-Islam (ATI) on charge of displaying illegal arms. Two groups of Anjuman Tulba-e-Islam (ATI), led by Sadaqat Khan and Yasir Dogar, locked in enmity over creating hegemony in the organisation, came in front of each other at Vehari bazaar. Getting information about the situation, the police took serious action and arrested few members of Yasir Dogar-led Group and recovered illegal arms and ammunition from their possession.



The police have registered a case and started investigation.